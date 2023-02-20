Bhuvan Bam calls Shehnaaz Gill the ‘torch bearer’ for women in the industry, she replies ‘Woh kya hota hai?’

Shehnaaz Gill recently debuted as a chat show host with Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Social media sensation Bhuvan Bam was the latest guest on her show and the episode had the duo talk about their highs and lows and also indulge in some fun banter.

As Bhuvan got comfortable on the seat, Shehnaaz asked him why he came on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She mentioned how he’s one of the biggest YouTubers and yet picked Desi Vibes to promote his show. With a big smile, Bhuvan shared that it’s all about ‘vibes’. He said that he’s never met and spoken to Shehnaaz but he felt connected to her and the vibe of the show, and thus he said yes.

The actor-singer laughed to say that she got the ‘biggest YouTuber’ on her show so that she can gain an advantage for her show, which streams on the platform. “Likes aur comments karna BBKiVines ke fans,” Shehnaaz said.

Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about how her brother forced her to start a YouTube channel as one can earn all their life through it. “This is a man’s world. I do want to help women get their rights,” she said before being interrupted by Bhuvan Bam, who called her the ‘torch bearer’. “Woh kya hota hai?” Shehnaaz asked, and agreed that she does want to inspire women after being explained the meaning. The actor-singer added that she wants to be financially independent in life so that she wouldn’t have to seek help from others or even get married. “I believe in savings so that I will never have to ask for help from others,” she said.

Shehnaaz also played a fun game of ‘This and That’ with Bhuvan, where he picked content over controversies and YouTube over acting. They also indulged in a round of ‘Guess the Object’ where he had to touch some items blindfolded and guess the object. She also invited him to her house but gave a list of cleaning rituals before anyone can step inside. This left the content creator claiming that she doesn’t want anyone to visit her house.