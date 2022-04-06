Shehnaaz Gill proudly shows off ‘mera pind… mere khet’. Watch video

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a video of herself proudly flaunting her ‘punjabiyat’. Wearing a traditional salwaar kameez and juttis, Gill looked every bit a Sardarni, as she posed atop a tractor and roamed the fields.

Shehnaaz Gill‘s video is set to the song “Chal Jindiye” sung by Amrinder Gill and composed by Dr Zeus. It looks like she shot the video at her village in Punjab. The caption of the video read, “Mera pind… Mere khet (My village, my field).” The singer-actor also took to her Instagram stories to post two videos shot inside a Gurudwara.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, took no time in becoming a social media sensation. Her close friendship with fellow Bigg Boss contestant and late actor Siddharth Shukla also grabbed attention.

Gill recently appeared on Shilpa Shetty-hosted show Shape on You, where she spoke about her relationship with Shukla. “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him? What was my relationship with him? I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone,” she said.