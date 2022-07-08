scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill preaches about self-love in new video. Watch

In a candid video shot with her team, Shehnaaz Gill talks about the importance of self-love.

July 8, 2022 2:32:47 pm
shehnaaz gill,Shehnaaz Gill shared a candid video on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill on Friday took to Instagram to share a fun video in which she talks about the importance of self-love.

In the video, shot in her makeup room, Gill is flanked by her team. When the actor-singer asks her team members to say something about her, they talk about her makeup, hairstyle and costume. She quips that all of it looks good only because of her. Her team members then say they have learned about self-appreciation from the actor. Gill concludes the video by saying it is important to first love yourself. Given the team over-emotes in parts, she also wrote, “Sab over acting kar rahe hai,” on the video.

Watch Video |Shehnaaz Gill serves a storm on Instagram in red dress, fans call her 'bawaal'

 

Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor recently reacted to trolling she received for hugging and kissing Salman as they attended Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid party. Gill called it part and parcel of being a celebrity. She said that a huge fanbase translates into a lot of love as well as trolling.

Calling these the positive and negative sides of being a celebrity, Gill said that she chooses to focus on positives. “Main sirf positives pe hi dhyaan dena chahti hoon,” she said, adding that people give her so much love, so why should she focus on the negativity.

Watch |Shehnaaz Gill sings Charlie Puth's 'We Don't Talk Anymore', says she wants to do women-oriented films

In another video posted on social media, Shehnaaz Gill was seen expressing her desire to star in women-oriented films. She said, “Koi bhi film milein lekin women-oriented mile kyunki women sabse strong hoti hain. Meri movie wohi maanugi jisme main akeli hongi. (Whatever film I finally end up doing, it should be women-oriented, because I think women are really strong. I will consider a film my own when I am the only one headlining it.)”

