Monday, November 15, 2021
Shehnaaz Gill posts new video, fans say ‘we are with you’. Watch

After mourning the death of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill is slowly getting back to normal life. She made her acting debut with Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa recently.

November 15, 2021 1:10:59 pm
Shehnaaz Gill is slowly getting back to work and social media. The actor-singer who’s been mourning the demise of her good friend Sidharth Shukla, recently made her film debut with Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Shehnaaz on Monday shared a video on Instagram. Though the clip is for an endorsement, she received much love from her fans.

Shehnaaz is seen flaunting her beauty and vibrancy while doing a photoshoot, in the video. In English, she gives a voice-over too. In all probability, the video was shot prior to the death of Sidharth.

Fans shared their wishes for Sana aka Shehnaaz with comments like “we are with you”, “stay strong” and “welcome back”.

Shehnaaz has so far released two music videos in remembrance of her friend and fellow Bigg Boss contestant. Though Shehnaaz was always honest about her fondness for Sidharth, the Balika Vadhu star never confirmed his relationship with Shehnaaz. But this didn’t stop their fans who called them ‘SidNaaz’ from showering love on the duo.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. Shehnaaz released the first track “Habit” last month that included footage from their unfinished song. Days later, the second song “Tu Yaheen Hai” was launched as a tribute to Sidharth, giving an emotional throwback to their moments inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

