Shehnaaz Gill poses with Lucifer in new poster, fans say ‘It will be fab’

Television actor Shehnaaz Gill got fans excited on Tuesday evening as she shared a poster of the Netflix show Lucifer with a desi twist. The poster features the show’s lead actor Tom Ellis along with Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz shared the poster on Twitter with the caption, “Asli Big Boss toh yahaan hai.” As soon as the poster dropped, Shehnaaz’s fans went gaga. “What a big gift. Welcome back TO TWITTER Star #ShehnaazGill. Excited For THIS One,” wrote a fan in the comments section. Another fan wrote, “Excitement mein confusion horahi hai… looking forward to whatever this is because I’m sure it will be fab.”

But soon, fans realised that this wasn’t a new project but a slew of posters that Netflix India shared on their social media handles.

Another poster featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a Squid Game setting. Sonu Sood was positioned alongside Winona Ryder in a poster of Stranger Things. Sima Taparia was on a poster of Sex Education. Tanmay Bhatt posed on a poster of Jagame Thandiram and Biswapati Sarkar was seen on a poster of Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka.

We’re bidding goodbye to 2021 with the best of the year 🥳

Stay tuned for the biggest crossover episode!#NetflixIndiaPlayback2021 #Playback2021 pic.twitter.com/K5RXspfsqk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 21, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill has stayed away from Twitter since October when she shared “Tu Yaheen Hai”, a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla.