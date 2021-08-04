Shehnaaz Gill’s old photo in school uniform goes viral, Bigg Boss star is unrecognisable

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh. The two wrapped up the film earlier this year. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Ever since her stint on Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has garnered a staggering fan-base. Recently, an old photo from her school days has gone viral on the internet. The photo features a young Shehnaaz in school uniform, dancing and partying with a friend.

As soon as the picture went viral, her fans noticed that her smile is still the same. One of her fans wrote, “Such a cute picture,” while another called the Bigg Boss 13 star “damn pretty.”

Shehnaaz, who has featured in several music videos after Bigg Boss 13, has worked hard on her fitness ever since she made her television debut. Earlier this year, she addressed her weight loss in one of her YouTube lives. When a YouTube user told Shehnaaz Gill that she looked prettier during her Bigg Boss days, the actor replied that she believed she looked beautiful then and does so even now. Calling her earlier avatar her ‘favourite look’, the actor said that it won’t be tough to go back to it as it would require her a change in her eating habits. “I can be that Shehnaaz anytime. However, then I won’t get much work. Industry mein patli ladkiyan chalti hai (Only slim girls work in the industry),” she said.

Shehnaaz also shot for a special photoshoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. There are rumours that Shehnaaz will participate in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, which is set to premiere on Voot from August 8 onwards. A source close to the development said the makers of Bigg Boss OTT have approached Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla to be a part of the upcoming digital version.

“While they might not be able to be a part of the entire journey, the team is trying to get them as a guest. Apart from kickstarting the season, they could also help the contestants by sharing their success mantra,” the source said.

On the work front, Shehnaaz also shot for a film with Diljit Dosanjh, titled Honsla Rakh. The film, shot in Canada, wrapped up in April this year. It will also star Sonam Bajwa.