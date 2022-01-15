Shehnaaz Gill performs Shershaah’s Ranjha in the latest promo of Hunarbaaz, fans call her voice ‘magical’

Bigg Boss star Shehnaaz Gill has won the hearts of her fans yet again. The Honsla Rakh actor featured in a new promo of Colors TV’s reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen taking over the stage to sing “Ranjha,” a popular track from the 2021 film Shershaah.

As soon as Colors TV shared the post, the video went viral as Shehnaaz’s fans celebrated the actor’s presence. “Whenever u appear on our screen we are just mesmerised… Infinite good wishes to your way….. Always stay blessed… Hope future holds something awesome for u,” a comment on Twitter read. Another Twitter user called Shehnaaz’s voice “magical.” “Look how elegant she is looking. Her grace is unmatched!” a Shehnaaz fan wrote in praise of the actor.

Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan will see Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty as the judges along with Parineeti Chopra. The show marks Parineeti’s television debut.

Shehnaaz bhi de rahi hai hamara saath asli Hunarbaaz ki khoj mein 😍 Dekhiye #Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan 22nd January se, har Sat-Sun, raat 9 baje sirf #Colors par.@karanjohar @ParineetiChopra @mithunda_off @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/P79Bc6QzLO — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 15, 2022

Earlier in a statement, Parineeti said, “I have always loved being on stage and interacting with a live audience and I was aware that reality television shows would give me the chance of meeting people from parts of India whom we don’t get to interact with easily and hear their stories. I would get offers to be a part of reality shows but none of the shows felt right, this is the show which felt right as it gave me the scope to do both of these things.”

Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan will premiere on Colors TV from January 22 onwards. The show will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.