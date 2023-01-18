Shehnaaz Gill dances to the song Paagal in new video, fans recall how Sidharth Shukla had once dedicated the track to her

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill on Wednesday decided to treat fans to a performance on the song “Paagal” by Badshah. Dressed in a white sweater, Shehnaaz danced to the song, while making quirky expressions. She requested her fans to help her with a caption as well.

Shehnaaz wrote, “caption ????” One fan commented, “Queen of millions of hearts…” Another fan wrote, “What an angel…” Others flooded the comments section of the post with hearts, some recalling how her late rumoured partner Sidharth Shukla dedicated the song to her once in an interview, saying that it fits her well.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla grew close during their time on Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021. Last year, Shehnaaz dedicated her award to Sidharth at the Filmfare Middle East Awards with a statement that she had always made to Sidharth. She had said, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai (I will not dedicate this award to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work).” Looking at the award, she then said the popular Bigg Boss dialogue, “Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai?”

Remembering the late actor, Shehnaaz then said, “Ek cheez aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. I have reached this place because you invested so much in me).”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also signed 100 per cent, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, as well as a Rhea Kapoor project.