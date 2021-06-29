Shehnaaz Gill on losing weight: Only slim girls get work in the industry

Shehnaaz Gill surprised her fans by going live on YouTube on Tuesday. The Bigg Boss 13 star spoke about her future projects and also shared her diet routine. While answering a fan, she even shared how she lost weight as the entertainment industry only prefers slim girls.

Shehnaaz started the live chat, stating that she had some free time during a shoot. She even joked at how her team readied a script for the live, however, she wanted it to be a freewheeling conversation. As people quizzed her on how she lost oodles of weight, the singer-actor said that she has spoken about it a number of times. She pressed upon the fact that eating consciously is the way to lose all the extra kilos.

“My team keeps telling me to stop taking sugar and salt. But all that is bakwas. It’s important to keep a check on the quantity. You soon get into a habit of eating less and that’s the key to shed the extra weight,” she shared, adding that she has moong for breakfast with tea, and dal, chawal and sabzi for lunch. “For dinner, I just have milk,” shared Shehnaaz.

The Bigg Boss finalist also said that while workout helps, she is not a keen gym person, and depends on diet. However, she added that she wants to start working out as that helps one be fit rather than just slim.

When another user told Shehnaaz Gill that she looked prettier during her Bigg Boss days, the actor looked slightly uncomfortable at the comment. Keeping her calm, she replied that she believed she looked beautiful then and does so even now. Calling her earlier avatar her ‘favourite look’, the actor said that it won’t be tough to go back to it as it would require her to eat a lot. “I can be that Shehnaaz anytime. However, then I won’t get much work. Industry mein patli ladkiyan chalti hai (Only slim girls work in the industry),” she said.

Talking about her struggle days, Shehnaaz Gill said that she has worked really hard to reach where she is today and wants to do better. “I never stopped and worked so hard to get the fame and money I deserved. I have put in a lot of efforts over the years, and now I want only the best for myself.” While replying to someone on how she became an actor, the 28-year-old said that she always wanted to do something creative. “I believe one knows where they fit best and luck also plays a factor. All that you need to do is be honest towards your talent.”

Shehnaaz revealed that she has a number of ad films in her kitty, and she is waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so that people can watch her film Honsla Rakh in theatres. “I want everyone to whistle when I come on screen. However, even if that doesn’t happen, I hope people like my work. I am really happy that even in such difficult times, I am getting work.”

She also spoke about her recent photoshoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Stating that she has very different looks in the new pictures, the actor said, “The shoot is for all you fans who wanted to see my different looks. I really had a great time shooting for Dabboo Ratnani. He is such an experienced photographer and works in perfection. Mazaa aagaya (I had so much fun).”

The actor ended the live chat sermonising on the importance of self-love. “It’s best to love yourself. Only then can you love anyone else,” Shehnaaz concluded.