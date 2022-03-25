Shehnaaz Gill on getting trolled for enjoying life after Sidharth Shukla’s death: ‘He always wanted to see me laugh’

Shehnaaz Gill recently graced Shilpa Shetty’s chat show Shape of You. On the show, Shehnaaz opened up about Sidharth Shukla and how she was trolled for enjoying herself after his death. While the actor-singer refused to talk about her equation with the Balika Vadhu actor, she did share that he always wanted to see her laugh.

As readers would remember, a few months after Sidharth’s death, Shehnaaz was seen dancing at her manager’s engagement party. While many were happy to see her smiling, the Bigg Boss 13 star was also trolled for enjoying herself.

“If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what,” she said.

Getting visibly upset, Shehnaaz remembered Sidharth and further said, “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him? What was my relationship with him? I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone.”

She added, “Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein (Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue working because I want to go far in life).” As Shehnaaz got all choked up, Shilpa stood up to give her a hug and said that she is an inspiration to many.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on Bigg Boss 13 and instantly became friends. While the two were rumoured to be dating, they never spoke about the same. Sidharth died last year in September following a heart attack.