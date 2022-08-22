Shehnaaz Gill on dealing with grief after Sidharth Shukla’s death: ‘It has made me stronger’

Shehnaaz Gill today enjoys a massive fandom across the globe. The singer-actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan. She also has Rhea Kapoor’s next with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in her kitty. While professionally Shehnaaz has grown by leaps and bounds, personally she faced a setback last year with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and good friend Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about dealing with grief and how it only made her stronger.

Shehnaaz started the discussion by saying that she understands people would have called her weak if she got emotional in front of them. The actor mentioned how she overcame her loss by dealing with it by herself. “Duniya ke aage roge to log bolenge sympathy gain kar rahe (The world will feel I am trying to gain sympathy if I would cry in front of them). People would consider you weak and I never want to come across as one. However, I have never tried to hide my emotions. I dealt with it myself and I am fine with it absolutely,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

When asked if she has seen a change in herself over the last year, Shehnaaz Gill said that she has become stronger. She added, “I feel very strong today. Also, I think whatever happened has prepared me for everything. I have a belief that whatever will happen will be for the good for now.”

Post Sidharth Shukla’s death, as a mark of tribute, Shehnaaz Gill had released a music video “Tu Yaheen Hai”. While fans, who loved Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s bond, loved the gesture, many felt she was using his death for her promotion. Talking about the trolling that she received, the singer-actor said that she doesn’t bother about the negativity as she knows those people do not know the real story.

“They don’t know anything so why should I feel bad? Honestly, I was set to resume work again, and before that, I wanted to do something for the person I respect the most. This was for me and my emotions before I get back to work. It’s okay what they feel as I wanted to do it from my heart,” she concluded.s