scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill’s new photos leave fans guessing what she is up to next: ‘TV ad hai? Is it a movie?’

Shehnaaz Gill has probably worked on a TV commercial, and a few pictures from the same have gone viral.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill's new photos are going viral on social media. (Photo: PR Handout)
Listen to this article
Shehnaaz Gill’s new photos leave fans guessing what she is up to next: ‘TV ad hai? Is it a movie?’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who has an army of fans on social media, has once again given them a reason to be excited. The actor-singer has probably worked on a TV commercial, and a few pictures from the same have gone viral.

In the photos, Shehnaaz is seen in a typical Punjabi avatar. She is seen wearing a red salwar suit, and her hair is tied in a braid. A video of the upcoming project also has Shehnaaz serving tea to people during a festive celebration.

Also read |Shehnaaz Gill dedicates award to Sidharth Shukla: ‘Itna mere pe invest kiya…’

As the photos went viral, fans of Shehnaaz Gill expressed their excitement. One of the comments on the photos read, “Super excited for her new project 😍.” Another fan wrote, “Wowww 😍🥰 keep shining ✨ baby 😘 #shehnaazgill ❤️❤️🔥🔥.” A few fans kept guessing where the pictures were from. “I think tv add hy related to chai pati (I think it is a TV commercial for tea leaves.)” Another comment read, “Are we sure it is a movie?” One of the fans wrote, “Ad? Movie? Song? Yeh bhi bol do.”

Besides this, Shehnaaz will also be seen in a music video titled Moon Rise with singer Guru Randhawa. The music video is all set to release on January 10.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Also read |Shehnaaz Gill cannot hide her excitement for Moon Rise, shares new promo

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also signed 100 per cent, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, as well as a Rhea Kapoor project.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 22:02 IST
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA 23 rating goes down after Saudi Arabia move

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close