Shehnaaz Gill’s new photos leave fans guessing what she is up to next: ‘TV ad hai? Is it a movie?’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, who has an army of fans on social media, has once again given them a reason to be excited. The actor-singer has probably worked on a TV commercial, and a few pictures from the same have gone viral.

In the photos, Shehnaaz is seen in a typical Punjabi avatar. She is seen wearing a red salwar suit, and her hair is tied in a braid. A video of the upcoming project also has Shehnaaz serving tea to people during a festive celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

As the photos went viral, fans of Shehnaaz Gill expressed their excitement. One of the comments on the photos read, “Super excited for her new project 😍.” Another fan wrote, “Wowww 😍🥰 keep shining ✨ baby 😘 #shehnaazgill ❤️❤️🔥🔥.” A few fans kept guessing where the pictures were from. “I think tv add hy related to chai pati (I think it is a TV commercial for tea leaves.)” Another comment read, “Are we sure it is a movie?” One of the fans wrote, “Ad? Movie? Song? Yeh bhi bol do.”

Besides this, Shehnaaz will also be seen in a music video titled Moon Rise with singer Guru Randhawa. The music video is all set to release on January 10.

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill cannot hide her excitement for Moon Rise, shares new promo

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also signed 100 per cent, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, as well as a Rhea Kapoor project.