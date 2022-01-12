Shehnaaz Gill looks glam in new photos from Dabboo Ratnani shoot, fans can’t keep calm: ‘You’re a star’

Shehnaaz Gill seems to be gradually returning to social media. The actor-singer recently took to Instagram to share a set of brand new photos from her latest Dabboo Ratnani shoot. Dressed in a smart black dress, Shehnaaz looked stunning as she posed for the celebrity photographer.

The new update delighted Shehnaaz’s fans to no end as they flooded her comments section with their love. “Queen,” wrote one user, while another mentioned, “Shehnaaz in black hits different.” Yet another besotted fan commented, “Sending this photo to NASA because you are a star.”

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s new photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz had disappeared from the public eye after her close friend and TV star Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death last September. In October, Shehnaaz began promoting her new Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She was also recently photographed at her manager’s engagement ceremony.

A little while ago, the actor had opened up about Sidharth’s demise for the first time in a video uploaded by her YouTube channel. Talking to BK Shivani, she said, “I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot,” she said in reference to Sidharth Shukla. “God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something. In those 2 years, I learnt so much. My path was going to go towards God and that is probably why this soul led me towards that path. He taught me so much. He made me meet you. I could strongly handle everything,” she added.