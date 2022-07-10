scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill loves Shah Rukh Khan in negative roles, sings ‘Tu hai meri Kiran’

In a new video shared by Shehnaaz Gill on her YouTube channel, the actor-singer spills out everything from her favorite film to her favorite food.

July 10, 2022 6:06:19 pm
Shehnaaz Gill reveals her likes and dislikes in a new video.

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill on Sunday released a new video on her YouTube channel. In the video, Gill is seen participating in a rapid fire round, revealing her likes and dislikes.

In the video, the 28-year-old actor revealed that she has been watching Shah Rukh Khan movies. From Darr to Baazigar, Gill said that she is binge watching old Shah Rukh films. She said, “Mai aajkal Shah Rukh Khan ke saare picture dekh rahi hoon purani. I love Darr, Baazigar. (I am watching old Shah Rukh Khan’s movies now a days)”

Shehnaaz Gill added that she loves SRK in negative roles and that’s why Darr is her favorite movie. On being asked which is her favorite song from the movie, Gill started singing, ”Tu hai meri Kiran.”

In the rapid fire round, Gill also said that sushi is her favourite food and litchi is her favorite fruit.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. The film is set to release in December this year.

