Shehnaaz Gill looks ravishing as she gets ready for award night, watch video

Shehnaaz Gill never ceases to impress her fans. From her dancing videos, photoshoots to her Instagram live sessions, Shehnaaz Gill gives her followers new reasons to follow her on social media every day. On Saturday, the former Bigg Boss star shared an Instagram reel of herself getting ready for a big awards night.

Shehnaaz Gill was awarded Promising Fresh Face at a recent award ceremony. The actor looked stunning at the event. Giving her fans a sneak peek into what went behind creating her glamorous look for the ceremony, Shehnaaz shared the video that featured her applying make up and dressing up. Naturally, her fans went gaga over the reel.

“You are looking so beautiful and gorgeous in black,” wrote one admirer. While another fan commented, “You have my heart.” Several others called her look stunning. Post the award ceremony, Shehnaaz took to Twitter to express her gratitude for the honour that she received from Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor.

There have been many moments in my short life, where I have been inspired by many many talented women and today to get this honour, is truly overwhelming. With a promise to entertain forever, I humbly accept the ET Inspiring women as a promising Fresh Face award. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5oy4boBXiv — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 30, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill’s rise as a pan-Indian star has been exceptional. During her entry on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, she was known only to the audience in Punjab as a local celebrity. The singer, however, soon became a fan favourite with her frankness, peculiar individuality and unflinching loyalty towards co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show.

Shehnaaz finished third but was hailed as the most entertaining contestant of the season. She was also among host Salman Khan’s favourites. Shehnaaz will next be seen in her film debut, Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The film is set to release this October.