Shehnaaz Gill looks like a ‘boss’ as she grooves on Selena Gomez’s song Look at her now

After winning hearts with her glamorous photoshoot pictures and her adorable videos, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is grabbing attention with her dance videos. She recently shared a video of herself dancing to Selena Gomez’s song “Look At Her Now”.

In the video, Shehnaaz is dressed in a casual crop top with blue denim. The actor-singer has completed her look with earrings that read, “Boss”. While in her other videos, the Bigg Boss 13 runner up puts up a cute face, here she has flaunted her hot dance moves. As soon as she uploaded the video, her fans showered her with praise. One Instagram user commented, “Fabulous 🔥”. Another user wrote, “Omfg 😳 is it Shehnaaz Gill or some Hollywood star?…. You totally nailed it 🔥🔥🔥.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Earlier, we have seen Shehnaaz grooving to Selena Gomez’s “Baila Conmigo” and pop star Justin Bieber’s viral song “Peaches”. Though her fans are getting to watch her dance moves on English numbers now, she has earlier proved her dancing skills in her music videos, including the hit Punjabi number “Hauli Hauli”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her film debut with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh later this year. The film, which marks Diljit’s debut as a producer, also features Sonam Bajwa. The team wrapped up the film’s shoot last month.