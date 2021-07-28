Shehnaaz Gill looks drop-dead gorgeous in her latest photos, Dabboo Ratnani says she is a ‘tornado’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill on Wednesday posted a new set of pictures of herself on Instagram. These photos, clicked by Dabboo Ratnani, feature Shehnaaz as a glam-doll. Sharing the photos, Shehnaaz encouraged her fans to “be the rainbow in people’s life.”

“Life is like a rainbow. You need both Rain & Sun to make its colours appear. Be the Rainbow in people’s life,” Shehnaaz’s post read. Later, Dabboo tagged Shehnaaz as a “tornado.” In his post, he mentioned, “She Is A Tornado With Pretty Eyes & A Heartbeat Gorgeous Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.” As soon as Shehnaaz posted the pictures, fans heaped praise on the Bigg Boss 13 star. Fans called Shehnaaz “hot,” “stunning,” “beauty queen,” and “prettiest.”

The latest set of Shehnaaz Gill photos comes days after she first posted photos clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. On July 20, Shehnaaz shared some stunning photos and wrote, “Love is like the wind. You can’t see it, but you can feel it.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are in talks to be a part of Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT, which will stream on Voot from August 8.

A source told indianexpress.com, “While they might not be able to be a part of the entire journey, the team is trying to get them as a guest. Apart from kickstarting the season, they could also help the contestants by sharing their success mantra.”