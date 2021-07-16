Shehnaaz Gill’s latest magazine cover leaves her fans stunned: ‘She is a rockstar’

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s latest photoshoot is making the rounds of the internet. As soon as Shehnaaz shared the pictures from the photoshoot on social media, fans started showering love and appreciation on the actor-singer.

In the digital cover of Filmfare, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a black dress with grey hair complimenting her look. The cover describes the Punjabi actor as “Shehnaaz Gill The Next Big Thing.” It is the actor’s first photoshoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Commenting on the photo, Dabboo wrote, “Stunning!!! Cheers to our 1st shoot!! Lots more to come ❤️‍🔥 @shehnaazgill @iamkenferns @manishadratnani @vardannayak @alpakhimani @kaushal_j”.

Actor Shefali Bagga, who participated with Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13, congratulated the actor as she wrote, “Many many congratulations 🥳 so proud of you ❤️”. Several fans remarked how beautiful Shehnaaz looked on the magazine cover. A fan wrote, “You’ve come a long way…. You girl gooooo!!!🙌👏❤️” Another fan added, “You are Looking So Hott & Beautiful 😍🔥 #ShehnaazGill Keep Shining ❤️❤️” Another comment on her post read, “Wohooooo this is amazing🔥🔥 She indeed is next Big Thing!! #ShehnaazGill is a Rockstar 💫”.

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is now one of the most popular reality TV stars in the country. She will soon make her silver screen debut with Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh.