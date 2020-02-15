Shehnaaz Gill’s journey in Bigg Boss 13: From an ‘Entertainer’ to a ‘Flipper’

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill became the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill became the most entertaining contestant of Bigg Boss 13.

Not many knew about Shehnaaz Gill until she appeared on the stage of Bigg Boss 13 and introduced herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’. She came across as a fun-loving, easy-going and a ‘bindaas punjabi kudi’ when she flirted with host Salman Khan in the premiere episode itself. And, today, as she stands among the six finalists, nothing seems to have changed about her. She still has that child-like innocence which makes the audience smile whenever she is on the screen.

In the first week, when all sixteen contestants were trying to make connections with each other, Gill put her best foot forward in building a connection with the viewers. She left everyone rolling with laughter as he mimicked Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. Her attempts at talking in English brought comic relief amid the fights. Also, she knew getting involved romantically will get her attention in the show.

Her fondness for Paras Chhabra became quite visible in the initial days. However, the two got into ugly fights after Chhabra chose Mahira Sharma over her.

Moving on from Paras, Shehnaaz Gill found a friend and confidant in Sidharth Shukla. Her chemistry with the TV actor was loved so much that a hashtag #SidNaaz became a trend on social media. The two made for a cute couple and their sweet little nothings gave the audience a break from the over-the-top fights. Not only the audience, but TV celebrities and Salman Khan also became fans of the Punjabi girl.

But Gill’s journey in Bigg Boss was not always a cakewalk. A different side to her personality was revealed with the entry of her arch-rival Himanshi Khurana. She lost her calm on seeing Khurana with whom she had a showdown outside the house. Her insecurity became quite evident and the audience started pointing fingers at her for faking her innocence.

While for most of the season, Salman Khan was all praise for Shehnaaz Gill, he scolded her for hurting herself when angry. He even gave her an earful for hitting Sidharth Shukla during their fights and warned her to mend her ways else he will open the doors of the Bigg Boss house for her.

She cried, laughed, fought and entertained, but the only time we saw Gill lose her calm was on hearing the words “jealous” and “flipper”. The two words got onto her nerves like anything. Every time someone used these words to describe her, she lost her cool. For her, she flipped only to support the right person and had no qualms about shifting her priorities.

After showcasing different shades of her personality, Shehnaaz Gill is “feeling like winning the trophy”, and it will be interesting to see if the audience will vote for the entertainer of the house and make her the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

