Monday, August 15, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill jokes with paps as she steps out of a salon: ‘Tumhare chakkar mein Rs 1000…’

Shehnaaz Gill was captured by photographers as she stepped out of the salon on Independence Day.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
August 15, 2022 8:21:20 pm
shehnaaz gill, independence dayShehnaaz Gill was spotted in the city on Independence Day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Trust Shehnaaz Gill to have some quirky conversations with people around her. On Independence Day, the Bigg Boss 13 star enjoyed a self-pampering session at the salon. And as she stepped out on the roads, the paparazzi caught her off guard. As she greeted them, she had the wittiest line to say. “Side hato tumlog. Mujhe laga tumlog bahar khade ho, tumhare chakkar mein hazaar rupaye deke straightening karwani padhi hai (Move aside all of you. Since you all were here I had to pay Rs 1000 to get my hair straightened),” Shehnaaz joked.

In the video, the cameramen first wish her Independence Day, and she wishes them back with a broad smile. They then offer her the national flag, which she takes and happily poses for the cameras. She even obliges a few passersby with selfies and then walks away to her car, waving goodbye to the paps.

Dressed in a crisp white shirt, blue denim and white sneakers, Shehnaaz Gill looked fresh like a daisy. Her smile also left fans moved as they commented on a paparazzo’s video. “Gorgeous”, “prettiest smile”, “best soul” and “sweetest girl” were the comments that they posted on the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

 

After winning hearts in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan. However, recently there were reports that she has apparently been dropped from the project. Quashing the same, the actor clarified that she’s still part of the project and was eager for everyone to see the film. She posted an Instagram story, “LOL! These rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me too in the movie.” The film, earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, also features Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

Post the Salman Khan starrer, Shehnaaz will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s next alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

