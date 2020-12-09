scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Top news

Shehnaaz Gill is Yashraj Mukhate’s latest muse and she is loving it

Shehnaaz Gill also reacted on Yashraj Mukhate's video in the comments section.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2020 10:52:53 am
shehnaaz gill yashraj rap songYashraj Mukhate created a fun rap video featuring Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Yashraj Mukhate/YouTube)

Yashraj Mukhate, who found fame with the Rasode mein kaun tha rap, is back with another gem. Mukhate on Tuesday uploaded a video inspired by a seemingly stressful moment of Shehnaaz Gill whilst she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.

In the video, Yashraj has smartly mixed Gill’s words with dhol beats from Mohabbatein song “Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai”.

The caption of the video reads, “Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shehnaaz Gill also reacted on Mukhate’s video as she wrote in the comments section, “Burahhhh,” which is a sort of hooray in Punjabi.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Yashraj Mukhate has gained a huge following on social media over the past few months. Mukhate’s Instagram handle has 1.2 million followers, and his YouTube channel has over 2.6 million subscribers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan, kangana ranaut, kareena kapoor, hina khan
18 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement