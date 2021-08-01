Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in new BTS shoot with Dabboo Ratnani, watch video

As if Shehnaaz Gill hadn’t already floored her fans with gorgeous pictures from her shoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, the Bigg Boss star on Sunday released a behind-the-scene video of the photoshoot sending her followers in a frenzy.

While Shehnaaz simply captioned the video, writing, “#ShehnaazGill,” Dabboo praised the actor-singer in his post, writing, “#btswithdabboo With Vivacious @shehnaazgill.” It has been a good day for Shehnaaz Gill fans as previous to this Instagram post, the singer engaged with her admirers on Twitter.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla’s fans, who proudly call themselves Sidnaazians, have created a movie on them titled, Jab Sidnaaz Met. When a fan tweeted a screenshot from the video, much to her surprise, Shehnaaz Gill replied and wrote, “Main jaroor dekhugi yeh movie (I will definitely watch this movie).”

Main jaroor dekhugi yeh movie 🍿 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 1, 2021

As soon as Shehnaaz tweeted, Sidnaaz fans dropped love-filled comments under her reply. A follower also tweeted Shehnaaz the Google Drive link to the film. Another fan wrote, I am not surprised you replied. Because I know they have done so much of effort and you will recognize it. I am sure Shehnaazians will understand ki you will definitely appreciate anyone’s efforts.”

Meanwhile, VOOT is streaming a film on the pair titled, Silsila Sidnaaz Ka. Set against the backdrop of friendship, love and romance, the film has unseen footage from the reality show, showcasing the good and bad times of Sidharth and Shehnaz as a couple. Sidharth and Shehnaaz emerged as two of the most popular contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Their friendship was among the reasons people remained hooked to Bigg Boss 13. The pair has also shot for two music videos– “Shona Shona” and “Bhula Dunga”.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have also been rumoured to be dating each other but the pair has maintained they are just great friends.