Shehnaaz Gill hides face with mask and cap as she exits airport, fans call out paps for invading her privacy. Watch

“To shoot or not to shoot?” — To paraphrase Willian Shakespeare, this is the big question that goes on in a paparazzo’s mind. Fans desperately await to catch glimpses of their favourite celebrity through paps’ lenses. The celebs also, most often, enjoy the love and craze they get from these camerapersons. However, at times, they want to evade the limelight, be it for health or personal reasons.

Shehnaaz Gill, who is usually bubbly in front of the camera, was spotted in a sombre mood earlier today at the airport. To avoid being captured, she wore an oversize hoodie and wore a cap to cover her head. She also wore a mask which covered most of her face. The Bigg Boss 13 star walked straight toward her car without even acknowledging the paparazzi that was waiting for her.

Concerned fans questioned the paps for invading her privacy and following her around. Some even wondered if Shehnaaz was not keeping well and thus feeling low. Their comments on the airport videos read, “Looks like she wanted to be left alone. But photographers just don’t understand the concept of privacy. Sometimes just sometimes you should take the hint and phuck off,” “Privacy de do yr thori in logo , haad h media walo ” and “Sometimes the level of inhumanity>>you could clearly see she doesn’t wanna be papped so for sake leave her alone. my god help these negative and jealous souls.”

A few fans also seemed worried about her health as they wrote, “I hope she is fine. Please take care Sana,” while another read, “She’s down with a bad flu but still working hard to fulfil her work commitments.”

Shehnaaz was in Delhi as a showstopper for designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show Season 4. In the videos from the event, Shehnaaz is seen clad in a pink mermaid gown and her hair flowing in soft curls. As she walked the ramp, she burst into a smile as the audience cheered for her. In another video, Ken Ferns insisted that Shehnaaz joins him for a dance, and so she broke into a gidda on the ramp, while adjusting the train of her gown. Shehnaaz fans couldn’t help laughing and one re-shared the video saying, “Ramp walk pe gidda…yeh sirf Shehnaaz hi kar sakti hai.”

Shehnaaz, who is hosting her own show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from this, she has 100% opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.