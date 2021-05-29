Shehnaaz Gill heaps praise on Broken But Beautiful 3 actor Sidharth Shukla: ‘You have nailed the character of Agastya Rao’

Bigg Boss 14 fame Shehnaaz Gill is impressed by co-contestant Sidharth Shukla‘s performance in ALTBalaji web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Shehnaaz took to social media to heap praise on Sidharth.

Shehnaaz Gill tweeted, “Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!!!!”

Broken But Beautiful Season 3, which premiered on Saturday to a positive response, marks Sidharth Shukla’s digital debut.

Talking about the web series in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Sidhrath said, “When I first read the script, I could relate to Agastya a lot. There have been times when I have gone through similar situations or felt similar feelings. And hence, for me, one of the main reasons I loved Agastya’s character is that he’s very real, very relatable. He isn’t perfect, but I don’t think any of us are. He’s on a journey like many of us in our respective careers and fields, to accomplish his vision in life.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s friendship has been winning hearts ever since their time on Bigg Boss 13. On the show, Shehnaaz confessed that she loves the TV actor. However, Sidharth has always maintained he feels protective towards Shehnaaz and sees her as a friend. Outside the Bigg Boss house, the two have even shared screen space in music videos like Darshan Rawal’s “Bhula Dunga” and Tony Kakkar’s “Shona Shona.”