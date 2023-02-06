Shehnaaz Gill goes all desi as she offers ‘chai’ to fans in latest photo

On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill treated fans to a sweet photo of herself having a cup of tea. In the photo, taken presumably at her Punjab house, the Bigg Boss 13 star is seen flaunting a desi avatar. Dressed in an orange salwar suit, she even has her head covered with a dupatta as she sits on a charpai. “hey friends chai peelo,” Shehnaaz captioned the photo.

While fans could not have enough of the photo, it was Vicky Kaushal’s comment that took away the limelight. The fellow Punjabi shared the correct pronunciation, writing “Chaa*” in the comments section of the post. Shehnaaz‘s close friend and fashion designer Ken Ferns also wrote on the post, “Waaah!! You actually did it!! Kya mast feeling hogi ye. . . .”

Some of the fan comments on the photo read, “Simply amazing queen”, “Inner beauty needs no makeup” and “Flowers mein jo baithi hai woh khud bhi flower hai”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

After her successful stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has starred in several music videos, and recently launched her chat show. She is now looking forward to the release of her debut Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role. She also has 100 % with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh, and another film with Rhea Kapoor.

In the last episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz, the actor was seen chatting with Rakul Preet Singh. The two women discussed how they bought diamonds for themselves because they don’t want to be dependent on anyone for such luxurious gifts.

During the conversation, Shehnaaz showed her diamond ring to Rakul, and the latter complimented her. Shehnaaz then shared that she has bought diamonds for herself. “Maine khareedi hui hai khud se. (I have bought diamonds for myself).” She added, “Khud se isliye khareedi ki koi kisi ko deni na pade (I bought it for myself so no one has to give it to me).” Rakul then shared that she too bought a big diamond for herself three years ago when she was single.

Shehnaaz added, “See, we’re not dependent on anyone. Later on, even if someone gives it to us they’ll know that we already have it,” and Rakul said, “and if they have to give something to us then it should be peace of mind.”