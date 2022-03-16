Shehnaaz Gill gives pep talk to fans in new video: ‘Achieve the best in your field’

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill is loved by millions for a reason. Unlike most others, the actor-singer connects directly to her fans and doesn’t shy away from baring her heart to them. In her latest vlog, shared on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz tried to give a pep talk to her followers and encouraged them to give every endeavour their best shot. She also spoke about how she is satisfied in her life and is not afraid to wait for the best projects to come her way.

The video opens with Shehnaaz dancing as she celebrates the arrival of her YouTube Gold Play button. She then jokes about how she loved winning a ‘silver for India and now gold’, and hopes to also bring home ‘diamond and platinum’. Before thanking her fans, Shehnaaz credits herself for this achievement, saying that she put in a lot of hard work to create content, which the fans then enjoyed.

“I want to tell all of you that love me as you have always but also focus on your studies and work. I also focus a lot on my work and would advise you to do the same. I want each of you to achieve the best in your field. Just like I have gotten this recognition, I want all of you to also attain great heights in your career. You keep giving me love and I will always send out blessings for you all,” she says in Hindi.

Tired of talking, she takes a sip of water and says that good things take time and that is why she has been waiting for the right projects to come her way. She adds that she is satisfied in life and is part of no rat race. “Good things will come to when good times will come,” the Honsla Rakh actor said.

Shehnaaz then warns fans to not expect her to be online always, as she doesn’t enjoy social media much. She adds that she is human and cannot be churning content all the time. The singer ends the video by thanking her fans once again, and says that she hopes her YouTube channel continues to grow with time.

On Tuesday, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani informed that he has recently collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for a new photoshoot. Sharing that it will introduce a never-seen-before avatar of the actor, he claimed that fans will get to see Shehnaaz 2.0 in the photos.