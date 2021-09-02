Shehnaaz Gill’s father says she is not fine, her brother Shehbaaz at Sidharth Shukla’s home

Television heartthrob Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise on Thursday has left the entertainment industry shocked. The actor, who found immense stardom after winning Bigg Boss 13, has ever since remained in news for his fandom and his closeness to fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The singer-actor, who’s always been open about her fondness towards Sidharth, is in a bad state, her father Santokh Singh Sukh said.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh revealed that his son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with daughter Shehnaaz. He said, “I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later.” Shehbaaz was later seen visiting Sidharth’s home to meet his family.

“I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened,” Santokh added.

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla’s house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning, as confirmed by the doctor. Dr R Sukhdeve of Cooper hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com that the 40-year-old actor was brought dead to the hospital. The post mortem examination has not begun as the police procedures are still going on. “He was brought to hospital about half an hour ago. A post mortem will be conducted,” he had said. While reports claimed that Sidharth died after a massive heart attack, a confirmation is awaited.

The TV and film industries have been pouring in condolences and tributes for Sidharth ever since the news came out.

Apart from Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. His popular TV shows include Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak, apart from Aahat, Love U Zindagi, CID, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6 and India’s Got Talent.