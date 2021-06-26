Shehnaaz Gill’s fans call her ‘beauty queen’ as she posts new photos

Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress her fans. On Friday, the former Bigg Boss contestant treated her fans to the new set of photos, which left them in awe. The actor looked gorgeous as she struck poses for the camera.

As soon as, she dropped the photos on her Instagram account, her friends and fans flooded the comment section. Musician Agsy dropped a comment in which she wrote, “Simplicity at its best” and her fans heaped Shehnaaz with praise. “Breathtakingly beautiful,” wrote one of the Instagram users while another mentioned, “Can’t help but fall for you.” One of her fans tagged her as the “beauty queen” while many called her a “dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz has been enjoying a massive fan following since her stint on Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with actor Sidharth Shukla has also grabbed the eyeballs. Recently, Sidharth was all praise for Shehnaaz’s first production venture. Shehnaaz had produced her brother Shehbaz Badesha’s song “Little Star” which also starred Giorgia Andriani.

“Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better,” he tweeted.

He then went on to praise Shehnaaz on turning producer and asked her to remember him if there’s any work for him. “@ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you,” concluded Sidharth.

Later, Shehnaaz was all praise for Sidharth’s OTT debut Broken But Beautiful season 3. “Just binged watched BBB3. Proud of you @sidharth_shukla you have nailed the character of #agastyaRao!” Shehnaaz’s tweet had read.

On the work front, Shehnaaz has been keeping herself busy with her YouTube channel. Earlier this month, Shehnaaz dropped a fun interaction with her brother Shehbaz.

Shehnaaz will soon be seen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh.