Shehnaaz Gill gives her fan a tight hug after she breaks down, netizens call her ‘humble soul’. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has garnered a huge fan following since her participation on Bigg Boss 13. She is often thronged by fans whenever she steps out, and on Friday, a fan got too emotional on seeing her.

A video of Shehnaaz from an award night was shared online by a paparazzo on Instagram. In the video, a young girl is seen getting teary-eyed after meeting Shehnaaz. The Punjabi singer-actor gives a tight hug to the girl and tries to calm her. The fan gives Shehnaaz a kiss while leaving.

Shehnaaz’s cute gesture got her a lot of love from her army of fans online. One of them called her “Queen of hearts ❤️”. Another wrote, “This is called popularity….. Dil se fan love karte hai… Achha laga ye video dekh ke….#shehnaazgill.” A fan called her a “Humble soul” and another said, “she is soo sweet to her fans.” “How sweet of her to give a tight hug ❤️😍” read another comment on the video. A few others expressed their wish of meeting and hugging Shehnaaz the way the girl in the video does.

Another video of the star had her arriving for the event. As she reached the spot to pose for the photographers, she asked them, “Pehle batao main sundar lag rahi hoon na? (First, tell me, I am looking beautiful or not?)” The video had her fans complimenting her on her beauty and her look for the evening.

While she was waiting for her car after the awards function, she indulged in banter with the camerapersons. She told them, “I am waiting for my car” and was in her usual bubbly mood.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Though there is no official announcement about her being a part of the movie, there are reports stating that she has begun shooting for it. Besides this, she has been regularly vlogging and sharing fun videos of herself on her YouTube channel.