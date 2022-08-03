scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill takes ‘Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaawaan’ too seriously, enjoys ‘spa time’ by rolling in mud

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and treated fans to photos from her ‘spa time’.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 6:22:58 pm
Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill drops new pictures from her ‘spa time’. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to pictures from her ‘spa time’. But the spa is a construction site, and the only therapy she is getting is a mud bath. In the photos, Gill is seen having fun and enjoying her own company as she rolls in the mud. The actor captioned the pictures, “Spa time #off roading.”

In the photos, Gill is seen rolling, posing and enjoying in the mud with a big smile on her face. Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Soooo down to earth bby.” Calling her adorable and a munchkin, another fan wrote, “Only this munchkin can do this.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill often gives fans a sneak peek into her life. She also engages fans with impromptu Q&A sessions. Recently, she released a video on Instagram, in which she responded to questions from her driver.

When asked how she spends her time after work, the actor answered, “Shooting kark apne aap ko dekhna pasand hai baad me TV mai ke maine shoot kaisa kiya hai (I like watching myself on TV, to check how I’ve done).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India
Also read |Raja Chaudhary says daughter Palak Tiwari is too busy to meet him, wants Shweta Tiwari to talk out the differences: ‘Why do you want to..”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 06:22:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

SC's PMLA ruling: 17 Oppn parties term order 'dangerous', seek review

3

Uproar in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi joins protests in Well of the House

4

Government withdraws data protection bill

5

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: America's solidarity with Taiwan is crucial 'now more than ever', says Pelosi

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
The 'outsider' debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence c...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasun...
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
CWG 2022 LIVE

India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan, capping visit that infuriated China

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

As Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Maharashtra crisis

SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas

With BGMI pulled from Indian app stores, ‘uncertainty’ grips world of Esports

With BGMI pulled from Indian app stores, ‘uncertainty’ grips world of Esports

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Laal Singh Chaddha

Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'
CWG 2022

Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s family vacation in Switzerland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement