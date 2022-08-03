Shehnaaz Gill takes ‘Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaawaan’ too seriously, enjoys ‘spa time’ by rolling in mud

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to pictures from her ‘spa time’. But the spa is a construction site, and the only therapy she is getting is a mud bath. In the photos, Gill is seen having fun and enjoying her own company as she rolls in the mud. The actor captioned the pictures, “Spa time #off roading.”

In the photos, Gill is seen rolling, posing and enjoying in the mud with a big smile on her face. Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Soooo down to earth bby.” Calling her adorable and a munchkin, another fan wrote, “Only this munchkin can do this.”

Shehnaaz Gill often gives fans a sneak peek into her life. She also engages fans with impromptu Q&A sessions. Recently, she released a video on Instagram, in which she responded to questions from her driver.

When asked how she spends her time after work, the actor answered, “Shooting kark apne aap ko dekhna pasand hai baad me TV mai ke maine shoot kaisa kiya hai (I like watching myself on TV, to check how I’ve done).”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.