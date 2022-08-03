Shehnaaz Gill takes ‘Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaawaan’ too seriously, enjoys ‘spa time’ by rolling in mud

August 3, 2022 6:22:58 pm
Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to pictures from her ‘spa time’. But the spa is a construction site, and the only therapy she is getting is a mud bath. In the photos, Gill is seen having fun and enjoying her own company as she rolls in the mud. The actor captioned the pictures, “Spa time #off roading.”
In the photos, Gill is seen rolling, posing and enjoying in the mud with a big smile on her face. Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Soooo down to earth bby.” Calling her adorable and a munchkin, another fan wrote, “Only this munchkin can do this.”
View this post on Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill often gives fans a sneak peek into her life. She also engages fans with impromptu Q&A sessions. Recently, she released a video on Instagram, in which she responded to questions from her driver.
When asked how she spends her time after work, the actor answered, “Shooting kark apne aap ko dekhna pasand hai baad me TV mai ke maine shoot kaisa kiya hai (I like watching myself on TV, to check how I’ve done).”
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
Airtel to launch 5G services in India this month
From Ganga aarti to river rafting: Shenaz Treasury shares seven must-dos in Rishikesh
Neena Gupta reveals she made a pilot of Saans 2 which got ‘rejected’: ‘The way they behaved was not very nice’
The ‘outsider’ debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence certificates
Three killed, 6 injured in attack on Chinese kindergarten
Sai Pallavi’s Gargi to stream on SonyLIV from this date
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC Civil Service preparation? Experts decode
Student bodies demand want GNDU to bring down fee structure
Over 9 lakh vacant Group A, B and C posts in government departments: Jitendra Singh
More than 60 teams, minimum of 18 matches for each side as Football Delhi launches Youth Leagues
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court extends overseas travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa till Aug 11
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasundhara Raje is 69