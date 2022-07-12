Shehnaaz Gill enjoys Mumbai’s monsoon with farmers, watch video

Shehnaaz Gill on Tuesday shared a fun vlog on her YouTube channel. In the video, we see Gill trekking, exploring nature and working with a group of villagers.

In the over-10 minute video, we see Gill on her way to a lovely waterfall. On the way to the waterfall, she also interacts with locals and helps them in their paddy farming. At one point, the actor-singer elaborates on the benefits of spending some me-time with nature, stating, “I am alone right now, and I am happy. Everyone should get this time to feel that inner peace.”

Later, Shehnaaz Gill even jokes about her muddy slippers and says that they will sell for crores as they have her country’s mud on them.

The video was shared on YouTube with a description that read, “There is nothing more than enjoying a day without connectivity and love of the nature. I have heard Mumbai has the best monsoons, toh bas nikal padi sawari to enjoy monsoons and trekking along the way. The experience was surreal and I worked at farms, tried echoing and walked for hours and hours and at the end the beauty was breathtaking.”

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after her much-talked about appearance in reality show Bigg Boss Season 13. Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.