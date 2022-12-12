scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill shares emotional post on Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, cuts cakes: ‘I will see you again’

Sidharth Shukla passed away in September last year after suffering a heart attack. Shehnaaz Gill has celebrated his birthday by cutting multiple cakes.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill seen with Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her social media to remember the late TV star Sidharth Shukla on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The actor passed away in September last year after suffering a heart attack. Known to be a health buff, Sidharth’s sudden demise shook the entertainment industry, and especially Shehnaaz, who had grown very close to him during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 together.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Sidharth as Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again track played in the background. She also shared multiple cakes on her Instagram story with 12.12 written on them. The photo of Shehnaaz hugging Siddharth was also shared by her.

Her friends and fans were quick to react to the emotional post, as designer Ken Ferns wrote, “Always & forever . . And lets celebrate all the best memories . .of togetherness. . Cheers my friend. . We will celebrate you . . . !!!!.” Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz dropped a series of heart emojis, while actor Pulkit Samrat also did the same.

Fans also poured in their love for the actor as one wrote, “Happy birthday, King.” Another mentioned, “Still can’t believe you are not with us,” even as others wished Sidharth a happy birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were rumoured to be dating, but the pair never admitted that they were in a relationship even as fans continued to ship them together. However, they never shied away from confessing the importance that they held in each other’s life, especially Shehnaaz. She recently dedicated her award to him as well. The two were seen in Bigg Boss 13 together, which Sidharth ended up winning. Besides the reality TV show, they had collaborated on multiple music videos.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist
Also Read |Vicky Kaushal says he’s married when Shehnaaz Gill asks if he wants to ‘phasao’ her: ‘Once you are a husband’

On the work front, Shehnaaz is looking forward to making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also star in a Rhea Kapoor film alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 08:57:47 am
Next Story

House committee inspects Buddha Nullah to identify site for intermediate pumping station in Ludhiana

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first wedding anniversary vacation is all kinds of goals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close