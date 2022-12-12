Shehnaaz Gill shares emotional post on Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, cuts cakes: ‘I will see you again’

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her social media to remember the late TV star Sidharth Shukla on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The actor passed away in September last year after suffering a heart attack. Known to be a health buff, Sidharth’s sudden demise shook the entertainment industry, and especially Shehnaaz, who had grown very close to him during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 together.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Sidharth as Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again track played in the background. She also shared multiple cakes on her Instagram story with 12.12 written on them. The photo of Shehnaaz hugging Siddharth was also shared by her.

Her friends and fans were quick to react to the emotional post, as designer Ken Ferns wrote, “Always & forever . . And lets celebrate all the best memories . .of togetherness. . Cheers my friend. . We will celebrate you . . . !!!!.” Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz dropped a series of heart emojis, while actor Pulkit Samrat also did the same.

Fans also poured in their love for the actor as one wrote, “Happy birthday, King.” Another mentioned, “Still can’t believe you are not with us,” even as others wished Sidharth a happy birthday.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were rumoured to be dating, but the pair never admitted that they were in a relationship even as fans continued to ship them together. However, they never shied away from confessing the importance that they held in each other’s life, especially Shehnaaz. She recently dedicated her award to him as well. The two were seen in Bigg Boss 13 together, which Sidharth ended up winning. Besides the reality TV show, they had collaborated on multiple music videos.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is looking forward to making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also star in a Rhea Kapoor film alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.