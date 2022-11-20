Shehnaaz Gill dedicates her award to Sidharth Shukla: ‘Itna mere pe invest kiya…’

Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday night left many wiping their tears as she collected her award and thanked Sidharth Shukla. Starting off in her inimitable style, she said that she wouldn’t dedicate her award to her family or friends as she was the one who worked hard for it. The Bigg Boss 13 star then surprised everyone by naming Sidharth Shukla and signed off saying that the award was for him.

Several fan clubs shared the video where Shehnaaz, looking stunning in her black fitted gown, takes the stage to receive her award. Holding the Filmfare Middle East trophy, the actor joked, “Main apne family, apne friends aur meri team ko bilkul bhi nahi dedicate karungi kyuki yeh meri mehnat hai (I will not dedicate this award to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work).” Looking at the award, she then mouthed her popular Bigg Boss dialogue, saying, “Aur tu mera hai aur mera hi rahega, theek hai?”

As one would remember, she had told the statement to Sidharth Shukla, during their stay on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Remembering the late actor, Shehnaaz then said, “Ek cheez aur. Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun. Thank you mere life mein aane k liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank a certain person. Thank you for coming into my life. I have reached this place because you invested so much in me).” Raising the trophy up, now visibly emotional, Shehnaaz added, “Sidharth Shukla this is for you,” before walking out.

Fans were left emotional seeing this heartfelt tribute as they dropped comments on the video. A few comments read, “I’m speechless – he’ll be so proud of her now from up there,” “HAR KHUSHI ME HAI…… AANSUO ME BHI……. DUR KAB TU GAYA HAI………. MISSING YOU CHAMPION ,” and “Yaar aik he tou dil hai. Ye bandi kitni baar jeetay gi.”

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on Bigg Boss 13 and soon become inseparable. While he won the show, she ended her journey as the second runner-up. The two continued to be friends and even worked together on multiple projects. There were rumours of them dating but they always claimed to be just friends. In September 2021, Sidharth, 40, died after suffering a cardiac arrest leaving his family, friends and fans in shock.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has also signed 100 per cent, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham, as well as a Rhea Kapoor project.