Shehnaaz Gill celebrates Sidharth Shukla’s birthday, watch video

Sidharth Shukla celebrated his 40th birthday with Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla turns 40 today. To make the occasion special for him, his close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill joined him in his birthday celebration.

Shehnaaz shared a video of Sidharth cutting his birthday cake on Instagram. She also posted a short video with him where she adorably wished him. Along with the video where Sidharth teases her for not saying anything apart from happy birthday, Shehnaaz wrote, “Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla”

Sidharth joked about turning 40 and still not feeling old. Tagging his former Bigg Boss 13 contestants on Twitter, the actor wrote, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra @MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh….. and who so ever it may concern ….I am now officially 40 saal ka … but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)” During his stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth was often taunted about his age and many, including Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh called him a “’40 saal ka buddha.”

While discussing his plans for his 40th birthday, Sidharth told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t really have any plans and there’s nothing extraordinary. I am looking forward to spending the day with my family and keeping it simple.”

On the work front, Sidharth has started shooting for the third season of AltBalaji’s popular web series Broken But Beautiful. The show also stars Sonia Rathee.

