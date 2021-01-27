Shehnaaz Gill celebrates 27th birthday with Sidharth Shukla, watch videos

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on Wednesday. She rang in the birthday with her mother, actor Sidharth Shukla and his mother. She shared a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration on social media.

In one of the videos, Shehnaaz is seen asking everyone to sing the birthday song for her as she cut the cake. Being her quirky self, she sang along with them and reminded everyone of the lines they missed in the song. Later, in another fun video, Sidharth, on the count of 27, throws her in the swimming pool. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, “Love u all.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz wished his sister with a cute video on Instagram. It featured some moments of the brother-sister duo in the Bigg Boss 13 house. “For u my sister Happy birthday ❤️ song by shehbaz badesha music @gskillzofficial @monty_hunter_rudeboy,” Shehbaaz wrote along with the video. Shehnaaz reshared the video on her social media account with the caption, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love u brother so cute 🥰 happy birthday to me ❤️ @badeshashehbaz.”

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Though Shehnaaz didn’t win the show, she became a popular name and did several music videos after her exit.