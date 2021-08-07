Shehnaaz Gill calls Sidharth Shukla her ‘family’: ‘Our bond is different’

Shehnaaz Gill, along with Yashraj Mukhate, featured in the first episode of Social Media Star With Janice Season 3. On the show, she opened up on her bond with Sidharth and why SidNaaz, a name given to the couple by their fans, continue to remain popular on social media. When host Janice Sequeira asked the reason behind SidNaaz’s popularity, Shehnaaz explained that her and Sidharth’s bond during their stay in the Bigg Boss house was “pure,” which is why fans still feel connected to them.

“The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family,” Shehnaaz replied.

During another session of the show, Shehnaaz was asked to perform a dare. In the task, she had to send a voice note in a threatening tone to one of her Bigg Boss friends. At first, Shehnaaz said she “doesn’t have any friends” from Bigg Boss. However, later, decided to send the voice note to Sidharth who she lovingly calls “Siddy”. Janice also remarked that Sidharth’s chat window was blank, which left Shehnaaz giggling and blushing.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3, which marked his OTT debut. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, is taking over Instagram with her pictures from Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. She has also wrapped up the shoot of her film Honsla Rakh, where she stars alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz, who also featured in Badshah’s track, was recently spotted at Mukesh Chhabra’s office in Mumbai, which sparked rumours if a Bollywood project is in the pipeline for her.

Sidharth, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 as one of the Toofani Seniors, might appear in Bigg Boss OTT. As per a source, Sidharth and Shehnaaz might be guests on the show, which is being hosted by Karan Johar. “While they might not be able to be a part of the entire journey, the team is trying to get them as a guest. Apart from kickstarting the season, they could also help the contestants by sharing their success mantra,” a source said.

Bigg Boss OTT will start streaming from August 8 onwards on Voot.