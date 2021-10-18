Shehnaaz Gill calls herself heroine of Bigg Boss during Honsla Rakh promotions, hints at Sidharth Shukla: ‘Hero koi aur tha’

Shehnaaz Gill has shown a lot of heart and commitment as she returned to promotion of her film, Honsla Rakh, weeks after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 alums were quite close and were reported to be dating. Sidharth’s sudden death at the age of 40 left his fans shocked and Shehnaaz shattered, as many of their friends said.

Now, in an interview for Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz sat down with her co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh where she showed her old spirit. Talking to DMZ, the three actors were asked to talk about each other’s shortcomings. While Diljit and Sonam tried to side-step the question, Shehnaaz decided to head in.

Talking about Diljit, Shehnaaz said, “He has a cool personality and I thought it will be fun to work with him. But he is very reserved and very professional. He doesn’t let you enter into his comfort zone at first. I told him that next time we work together, create that comfort zone with me. We don’t talk and we are directly on camera and it is tough for me. If you talk first, it becomes easier.”

She also said that Sonam had her filters in place and is a bit reserved. Sonam accepted that she takes time to open up to others and said that is a quality few people have, pointing at Shehnaaz. As Diljit joked that he felt he was in Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz called that ‘the real test’.

“This is why I was the queen, I was the heroine of Bigg Boss 13,” Shehnaaz said with a smile. Sonam called her the hero and Shehnaaz interjected, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero was someone else.” Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla made for golden couple of Bigg Boss 13. The two were among the finalists and Sidharth went on to win the show. Their close friendship continued outside the house and they were often seen together, both in personal and professional capacity.