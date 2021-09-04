Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha on Sidharth Shukla: ‘You are always with us’

Sidharth Shukla’s fans and friends are still recovering from the shock of his death on Thursday. His funeral was held in Mumbai and was attended by his friends from the industry, family members and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. While Shehnaaz seemed completely broken, her brother Shehbaz Badesha stood by her side trying to support her. After the funeral, Shehbaz took to Twitter to remember Sidharth.

“My Tiger. You are always with us and you always will be. Will try to become like you. It is a dream now. And this dream will come true soon. I will not say ‘Rest in Peace’ because you are not gone. Love you, Sidharth Shukla,” Shehbaz wrote in his tweet.

On Friday, Hina Khan also shared that she is “scared, shaken and disturbed” by the news of Sidharth Shukla’s passing away.

“We think we got to know Life a little better after our sweet or sour experiences. But Life has a way to come out as the most unpredictable entity ever. In this continuous understanding I pay my sincerest heartfelt condolences to Sidharth’s family. Prayers for peace for all of you!” she shared. “After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing. I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there,” she added.

Gauahar Khan also expressed her grief after Sidharth’s passing away. The actor posted a selfie of herself expressing that she missing her father too much. “Missing my father too much today. To anyone who needs a hug, I feel ya! #HealYourSoul.” On Thursday, Gauahar mourned the loss of Sidharth Shukla. She shared photos of him and called him her most notorious friend. Both Hina and Gauahar had participated with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani Seniors.

Diljit Dosanjh also took to Twitter and recounted the time he spoke to Shukla. Diljit shared he had spoken to the actor over video call when he was shooting with Shehnaaz Gill for Honsla Rakh. “1 Vaari Video Call Te Gal Karai c Shenaaz Ne.. Baut hee Hasmukh c Veera..Kehnda c mileyo Jadon Mumbai aeye. Shocking. (Once Shehnaaz Gill had connected us over video call. He was a very happy person. He told me to meet whenever I would be back in Mumbai. Shocking)” Diljit’s tweet read.

Apart from Diljit, many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt mourned the death of Sidharth Shukla, who died at 40.