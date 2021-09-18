Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz gets Sidharth Shukla’s face tattooed on his arm: ‘You will always stay alive with me’

Sidharth Shukla sudden demise came as a shock to his friends and family members. His fans were left in shock as they learned about Shukla’s death and offered support to his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Now, Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaz Badesha who shared a close bond with Shukla, has gotten a tattoo of Sidharth’s face on his arm, to commemorate his love for the late actor. He has gotten the tattoo placed above an older tattoo with Shehnaaz’s name.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shehbaz shared a picture of the tattoo and penned a heartfelt message for Sidharth. He wrote, “Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me. You will always be alive in our memories🦁.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and formed a close friendship. Since Bigg Boss, the two were seen together in a few music videos.

Since Sidharth’s passing, Shehbaz has been sharing heartbreaking posts in the memory of the actor. Calling Sidharth Shukla ‘mera sher,’ Shehbaz had written, “U R always with us and you will be always… will try to become like you. It is a dream now… and this dream will come true soon… I will not say RIP because you are not Love you.”

While Shehbaz got Sidharth’s face tattooed on his arm, Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Sukh got her name tattooed on his arm earlier this month.

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai in September 2021.