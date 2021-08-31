Shehnaaz Gill brings out her ‘geeky glamorous’ side in new photos, fans ask ‘is this really you?’

Shehnaaz Gill fans were in for a happy surprise on Tuesday morning, when the Bigg Boss 13 finalist shared her new folio pictures. Shot by Dabboo Ratnani, the new photoshoot has Shehnaaz bringing alive her geeky yet glamorous self.

The singer-actor is seen donning short hair for the new photos, which accentuates her face. Wearing a netted corset with black shorts, Shehnaaz also used a leopard print jacket as a prop. While in two pictures, she poses for the camera in a sultry mood, the other two have her wearing glasses.

Posting the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “With some stories, you really can’t rush things. And it’s often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is ..”

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill on losing weight: Only slim girls get work in the industry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

While fans could not have enough of her beautiful pictures, many seemed surprised seeing her in this avatar. One of her fans wrote, “Is this really you?”

Shehnaaz Gill shot a series of photos with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani last month. While sharing the first lot of pictures, the photographer had posted, “She Is A Tornado With Pretty Eyes & A Heartbeat Gorgeous Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

After making her presence felt in Punjabi music videos, Shehnaaz Gill struck gold with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Her childlike personality and witty remarks made her a favourite among the masses. Her chemistry with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla was also much loved by fans. While Shukla took home the trophy, Gill was one of the finalists of the reality show. She has since then been part of several music videos and is awaiting her big release Honsla Rakh, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz and Sidharth recently also graced the stage of Bigg Boss OTT as special guests.