Shehnaaz Gill brings alive retro vibes in glam new photos, leaves fans awestruck

Thursday just became special for all Shehnaaz Gill fans as she dropped her new photos. Shot by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, the pictures have the actor bringing alive retro vibes. Dressed in a sequined top, Shehnaaz has her hair up tied in a floral satin ribbon. In a few photos, she also holds 70-styled big rim glasses, as she posed for the camera.

With subtle makeup, the Bigg Boss 13 star glows as the camera captures her sharp features. Tagging her team on the post, Shehnaaz wrote, “Retro vibes ….” as the caption.

Shehnaazians, as her fans call themselves, were awestruck seeing her pretty pictures. As they dropped lovestruck emojis, one of her followers wrote, “Looking So Gorgeous .” While another called her ‘stunner’ a fan lauded her transformation posting, “The transformation of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill!! omggg u girl, u r unique so inspiring .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

A few days back, Shehnaaz Gill had dropped the first set of photos from her Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. Dressed in purple flared pants and a white shirt, the actor-singer looked drop-dead gorgeous. As readers would know, the photographer had promised that fans will see ‘Shehnaaz 2.0’ in the new pictures.

Last week, Shehnaaz had also treated fans to a video on her YouTube channel, where she tried to give a pep talk to her followers. She also encouraged them to give every endeavour their best shot. She also spoke about how she is satisfied in her life and is not afraid to wait for the best projects to come her way. The video was shot to celebrate the arrival of her YouTube Gold Play Button.

In the same vlog, she had requested fans to not expect her to be online always, as she doesn’t enjoy social media much. Shehnaaz added that she is human and cannot be churning content all the time.