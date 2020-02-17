Shehnaaz Gill: My parents don’t want me to do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Colors’ new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Photo: Instagram/shehnaazgill). Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in Colors’ new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Photo: Instagram/shehnaazgill).

After ending her Bigg Boss 13 journey at the third place, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to participate in Colors TV’s new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul and will see Gill choosing a suitor among many. Her BB13 housemate Paras Chhabra will also be a part of the show. Paras’ aim is to leave the show with a bride of his choice.

At the finale of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz exclusively told indianexpress.com, “I am happy that I got the opportunity while I was in the house. I didn’t want to come across as pricey. I respect work and didn’t want to refuse the new show. Also, it’s another reality show, and since the audience liked my real self, I thought it would be a great opportunity to connect with them once again.”

When asked if she is ready to commit for marriage, the actor said, “It’s a big thing. I am a girl who enjoys attention. So I thought why not give these guys a chance to impress me. In my previous show it was all about ‘Bigg Boss chahte hai…’, and now it will be about ‘Shehnaaz Gill chahti hai’. I don’t know what will happen eventually but right now I am excited to be a part of the show.”

When asked what kind of a guy she is looking for, pat came the reply, “He should be very intelligent and have an attitude. Also, we should have a great understanding. So much so that he should be able to tell me about my mistakes by just gestures.”

There have been reports about Shehnaaz Gill’s parents being upset about her doing the show. Confirming the rumours, she said, “Yes, they don’t want me to do the show. I wanted to take it up because I was offered on Bigg Boss. I respect the makers and I wanted to showcase my real self to the audience. If I find someone who is suitable, then I will definitely take the relationship ahead, but no one can force me to get married.”

Since Paras Chhabra, with whom she shares a love-hate relationship, is also part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, we asked the actor about the kind of equation they will depict on the new show. “We both lived in the same house and share a great understanding. Whatever issues we had was because of misunderstanding. He is very good with strategies while I am a good performer. So I am sure we will have a lot of fun together,” Shehnaaz shared.

A lot of fans had shown disappointment over her doing the show. Sharing a message for her fans, Gill said, “I just want to tell everyone that have faith in me. I will never do anything wrong or something to hurt them. You have given me so much love and support, keep doing the same. Please never be upset with me, as I will only try my best to entertain you all. And that’s a promise.”

Starting February 17, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

