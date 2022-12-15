scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Hina Khan attend their manager’s mehendi. See photos and videos

Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh and Hina Khan were seen attending the pre-wedding functions of their manager on Wednesday. Shehnaaz even enjoyed her time with Bharti's son Laksh.

Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti SinghShehnaaz Gill and Bharti Singh danced the night away at their manager's mehendi.

On Wednesday night, Shehnaaz Gill and Bharti Singh were seen letting their hair down as they attended their manager Kaushal Joshi’s mehendi ceremony. Kaushal’s to-be-bride is Heena Lad, who manages Hina Khan, and the Bigg Boss 11 star was also seen at the do. She was accompanied by her mother and boyfriend Rocky.

In the photos and videos that have gone viral on social media, Bharti and Shehnaaz are seen showcasing their Punjabiness as they danced to foot-tapping songs. Designer Ken Ferns, who is also a close friend of the actors, shared glimpses of the fun times on his Instagram stories.

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently shot for an Indian Idol 13 episode, was seen dressed in a yellow-grey printed suit. She wore pearl jewellery to complete her look. Bharti Singh, on the other hand, looked pretty in her flowing grey gown that she matched with a floral jacket. The actors were seen dancing to songs like “Toottad toottad” and “Gal Ban gayi”.

Watch |Shehnaaz Gill slays in Punjabi suit as she heads to Indian Idol Season 13 sets

 

Hina Khan, who attended the function from the bride’s side, wore a white salwar suit. She was seen getting clicked with her manager and family.

Hina Khan shared photos with her mother and boyfriend as they attended her manager’s mehendi ceremony.

Shehnaaz Gill also shared several videos with Bharti Singh’s son Laksh Limbachiyaa. The videos had her playing with the toddler. “Gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the post. Fans also shared a few photos of Shehnaaz having fun with Bharti and her son, who goes by the nickname Gola.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ishanikhan (@pyar_lafzo_mein_kahaaa)

 

 

Shehnaaz Gill shot for the Indian Idol 13 episode yesterday afternoon. While chatting with contestant Debosmita Roy, she spoke about chasing one’s dreams, and revealed how she ran away from home to do so. “There are very few families in our country who support working women. Mai apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my home to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud,” she said.

The actor added, “I recently took my mother for her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.” Shehnaaz was promoting her song “Ghani Syaani” on the singing reality show.

On the work front, the Bigg Boss 13 star is looking forward to the release of her debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, with Salman Khan.

