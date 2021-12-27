Shehnaaz Gill attends manager’s engagement, fans glad to see her back ‘to a normal life’

Ever since the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill had been keeping a low profile. Her social media page has been dedicated to brand commitments and she has been a part of some collaborative videos, the Netflix special being the most recent. However, she has been missing from any sort of social events. So, when she was seen attending the engagement of her manager on Sunday, fans were glad to see her return to normal life.

Shehnaaz’s manager Kaushal Joshi, who is also a producer, had a private engagement ceremony with long-time girlfriend Heena Lad, who handles Hina Khan’s work. Apart from Shehnaaz, other celebs at the party were Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani among others.

Super Dancer host Paritosh Tripathi shared a photo from the ‘roohani shaam’ with his friends. Dressed in a black shimmery gown, Shehnaaz opted for a no-make up look. Her hair were tied in a loose pony, and she looked casual and chic. In a video shared by Tripathi, Shehnaaz is even seen enjoying the live singing at the venue.

Her presence at the party left fans happy. “Finally got to see my baby,” wrote a social media user, while another one added, “I feel so happy to see her getting back to her normal life .” As a few fans also extended support to her, many remembered Sidharth too.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While initially they were part of different groups, slowly and steadily they formed a strong bond and became the most loved jodi on the show. Even though there have been rumours of the two dating, Shehnaaz and Sidharth always maintained they are extremely close friends. After Sidharth’s demise, the only public appearance that Shehnaaz made was to an orphanage in Punjab.