Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Attachment always hurts, love is pure…’

Popular actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently attended an event held for girl empowerment by Brahma Kumaris. At the event, Shehnaaz stunned one and all with her candid responses. Clips from the event are being widely shared on social media.

In one video, Shehnaaz is seen talking about love and attachment. Shehnaaz was in mourning for a long time after her close friend and TV star Sidharth Shukla passed away last year.

Speaking about love, the actor said, “Attachment always hurts, love is pure. You never cry when you are in love. All your relationships are temporary. Everything will be left behind when you leave earth.”

In another clip, Shehnaaz Gill is seen encouraging the audience to give their girls wings to fly, even as she blew her own trumpet in the process.

“Stop cutting off girls’ wings. Who knows how and where they will fly off to? Someone wants to be Shivani Behen, someone wants to be Priyanka Chopra, some other girl perhaps wants to be Kalpana Chawla. So many examples…but do you know why I did not include my name in this list? Because Shehnaaz Gill has already been made, she is here. She’s one of a kind, and God has already created her. No one else can be Shehnaaz Gill. I have so much confidence in myself, I cannot even begin to explain,” she said as the crowd cheered.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.