‘Saw Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla’s residence, she has gone completely pale’: Rahul Mahajan

Bigg Boss 2 fame and actor Rahul Mahajan on Thursday opened up about his visit to late actor Sidharth Shukla’s home to give his condolences to his family. Rahul and Sidharth had been friends for several years. Sidharth passed away on Thursday, September 2, in Mumbai.

After Sidharth’s death, fans and his colleagues have been concerned about Shehnaaz Gill, who he was allegedly dating. Sidharth and Shehnaaz‘s fans also lovingly call the former Bigg Boss contestants SidNaaz. Rahul, in an interview with a publication said that he met Shehnaaz Gill at Sidharth Shukla’s residence on Thursday where she was recording her statement with the police. He said, “She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything.”

In an interview with The Times Of India, Rahul also revealed that Sidharth Shukla’s father too had died of a heart attack and one should rule out foul play altogether. He said, “Sidharth was a different kind of person, he would not even like us mourning for him and I met his mother today who is also such a strong woman.”

“She had tears in her eyes but she was strong and told me ‘death is obvious and but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.’ She is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime,” Rahul added.

A few reports on Sidhart’s death have suggested that the late actor would exert himself by working out, which could be the reason of his heart failure. However, Rahul on this said, “He took time in the exercise and one and half hour workout was done in three hours so the question of exertion does not arise at all. Also his food habits were mostly vegetarian.” Sidharth Shukla’s post mortem report is still awaited.

Rahul also spoke about how losing a friend is always difficult. He said, “Whatever the post-mortem report it is we have lost one person the parent has lost her son what how does it matter what the reason of death could be but the person is not going to comeback. Even if it is due to medicine or fatigue that does not really matter now. Whatever the postmortem report it will be more for the media but it does not matter to the family they have lost him and the cremation has to happen.”