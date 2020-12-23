Shehnaaz Gill asks fans to suggest ideas for her YouTube channel

Shehnaaz Gill mentioned she wants to create interesting videos for YouTube.

Shehnaaz Gill took to her YouTube channel on Wednesday to post an adorable video. In the video, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist asks fans to suggest ideas for her channel, which she launched earlier this year.

The video starts with Shehnaaz making a dramatic entry, flipping her hair in style. The actor-singer then greets make-believe students in a classroom, as she writes “Welcome to Shehnaaz’s World” on a whiteboard. Shehnaaz goes on to share that she was shooting for a project when she found this classroom setup. Since she liked playing a teacher as a kid, she wanted to do it again. However, Shehnaaz remarks that since she is a grown-up now, doing role-play wouldn’t look good.

Shehnaaz Gil further asks fans to send feedback on her handwriting, and also suggest ideas on the kind of videos she should create. “You guys keep telling me to upload videos, but I cannot think of anything. You guys let me know of some interesting ideas, which shouldn’t be boring as I want to do something on YouTube,” says Shehnaaz.

The video also features a fun montage of her unsuccessfully brainstorming some ideas. Gill ends the video by giving a flying kiss to all her fans. The video has already garnered more than a lakh views and thousands of comments. While some fans suggested her to post daily vlogs, others asked her to make dance covers, travel, makeup and lifestyle videos. Most of them, however, just requested her to keep sharing candid videos.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd