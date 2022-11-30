Shehnaaz Gill asks Ayushmann Khurrana what should she wear to An Action Hero screening, see his hilarious reaction

Shehnaaz Gill recently debuted as a chat show host with Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. After hosting Rajkummar Rao for a fun chat, An Action Hero actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be gracing her show for the next episode. On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss 13 star dropped the teaser of their conversation, which is all things cute and funny.

The video opens with Shehnaaz asking the Bollywood actor why he is not promoting his film. Stating that he’s very bad at marketing, Ayushmann says, “Mujhe promotions karni nahi aati (I cannot do promotions).” To this, the chat show host replies that if a film is good, it will work. She adds that the ‘mouth of..’ before the actor intervenes to correct her saying, “word of mouth”. The two then laugh at her slip of the tongue.

Shehnaaz then adds that the film will work because of his harkatein (antics), leaving Ayushmann laughing at the use of her words. She says that he’s so natural, to which the actor says that she too has surprised him, and he’s never given an interview like this.

In another section of the video, Ayushmann Khurrana tells Shehnaaz Gill that he will invite her to the screening of his film. As she quizzes him about the date, he mentions November 30 or December 1. “30 ko shoot hai meri, so first ko hi rakhna (I have a shoot on the 30th, so please do it on the 1st),” she tells Ayushmann, who heartily agrees. However, she soon leaves him blushing as she asks what she should wear for the premiere. As he tries to dodge the question, she then quizzes him about the hairstyle she should do. A laughing Ayushmann tells her that since he has seen her in straight hair, she should curl it up for the event. Before the video is cut by the director, Shehnaaz requests Ayushmann for a romantic hug, which he obliges for.

Informing that the episode will drop tomorrow, Shehnaaz captioned the teaser video, “An Action Hero meets Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill… yeh toh sirf trailer hai… full video out tomorrow at 11am on my YouTube channel… @ayushmannk.”

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, An Action Hero will hit cinema halls on December 2.