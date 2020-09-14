Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14?

Bigg Boss 14 will air on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3. While the makers are trying to rope in popular celebrities for the latest season, they also plan to get some former contestants on board. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will most likely grace the upcoming season as special guests.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that Shehnaaz and Sidharth will join Salman Khan during the premiere episode. The two will test the housemates’ ability to survive the reality show. They might also join the contestants in the house for a few days to help them understand the game.

“SidNaaz’s presence will be an exciting surprise for their fans. Also, while Shukla won the show, Gill was one of the finalists. So the couple can also share some valuable inputs with the contestants. They both also have a fun equation with Salman Khan, and that could add more fun on the premiere night,” added the source.

On Sunday, Colors officially announced the launch date of Bigg Boss 14 with a promo featuring Salman Khan. In the video, Khan is seen flaunting a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also informs the audience that Bigg Boss 14 is set to change the scene for them. The latest season, which starts from October 3, will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air at 9 pm.

As already reported by us, Bigg Boss 14 will follow the lockdown theme. Contestants will also enjoy pre-lockdown experiences in the house as the makers have included a mall, mini-theatre, spa and restaurant in the house. Housemates can enjoy these facilities by winning luxury tasks.

Coming to contestants, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Shagun Pandey and Kumar Janu are said to be entering the house this season. Other names in the list include Aly Goni, Akanksha Puri, Amrapali Dubey, Tina Datta, Avinash Mukherjee and Adhyayan Suman.

