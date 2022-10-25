Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa burst out laughing as they dance to ‘Makhna’ at Diwali party. Watch

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill grooved with Guru Randhawa at a Diwali party. In a clip that he posted online, both of them couldn’t help but laugh as they repeated similar dance steps. Shehnaaz and Guru danced to the song ‘Makhna’ from the film Drive, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. Shehnaaz wore a beige lehenga and jewellery, while Guru opted for navy blue ethnic wear.

Sharing the video, Guru wrote, “With India’s fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali.” One fan wrote, “So happy to see her enjoying herself…” Another added, “My favs in one frame @gururandhawa nd @shehnaazgill…”

Guru also posted photos on Instagram with Shehnaaz, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma, Ananya Birla, Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. He captioned his post, “Happy Diwali everyone. God bless us all.”

Shehnaaz Gill became an overnight sensation after she featured on Bigg Boss 13 as a participant. She made her acting debut in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England and was later seen in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019. Her personal life was closely covered in the news, owing to her friendship with Sidharth Shukla, who passed away after a heart attack last year. After keeping a low profile for a while, Shehnaaz returned to the spotlight with her film Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

She will now make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In an interview with Connect FM Canada last month, Shehnaaz opened up about her warm equation with the star and had said, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”